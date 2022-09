UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A crash on I-78 in Lehigh County is tying up traffic Thursday afternoon, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The crash involving a tractor-trailer and motorcycle happened at I-78 westbound at mile marker 49.9, in Upper Macungie Township, according to state police.

All lanes have since reopened.

State police said there were serious injuries in the crash. They did not say how many people were hurt or the extent of injuries.