UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A crash on I-78 in Lehigh County is tying up traffic Thursday afternoon, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The crash involving a tractor-trailer and motorcycle happened at I-78 westbound at mile marker 49.9, in Upper Macungie Township, according to state police.

State police say the left lane will be intermittently open.

Access to Route 22 is being closed at some of the exits ahead of the crash.

State police say drivers should expect heavy delays.

State police said there were serious injuries in the crash. They did not say how many people were hurt or the extent of injuries.

I-78 eastbound is not affected.