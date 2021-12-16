BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Five people are dead after two violent crashes on Interstate 78 in Berks County Tuesday night.
As word spreads through the community, family and friends are coming together to mourn and remember.
One of those killed was 20-year-old August "Gus" Schwartz, a Penn State student headed home to the Lehigh Valley for the holidays.
Schwartz, of South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County, was killed in the first accident in Tilden Township. Police said an empty school bus failed to stop in a construction zone and caused a pile-up, slamming into Schwartz's car and lodging it underneath the front of the bus.
Friends and family knew him as "Gus." He was a Parkland High School graduate and former Phantoms youth hockey player.
The team took to Facebook, saying it considered him one of the smartest, hardest working players.
A teacher said Schwartz was one of her favorite students in AP biology.
A friend recounted working with him at South Whitehall summer camp and remembered how the children adored him.
The Phillipsburg Ice Hockey Club is also showing its support to the local hockey community.
Friends and family said Gus was an honors student in the business school at Penn State. He was driving home from college to be with his family for Christmas when the crash happened.
A GoFundMe is raising money for his family.
Thalia Jackson, 25, of Easton, was also killed in that crash.
Three other people lost their lives in a second crash just two hours later Tuesday night. A tractor-trailer failed to slow for traffic stopped due to the first accident, and caused a five-vehicle chain reaction crash in Upper Tulpehocken Township.
Joshua Del Toro, 21, and Yalibet Lopez-Perez, 24, both of Reading, as well as 54-year-old Jonny Young, of Lycoming County, were killed.
Law enforcement say as the holidays are right around the corner, roads will be busier, and they urge safety as the top priority.