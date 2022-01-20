Interstate 78

LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. – An accident on Interstate 78 eastbound closed all lanes late Thursday night.

The crash brought traffic to a halt between Exit 67 (PA 412 - Hellertown/Bethlehem) and Exit 71 (PA-33 to US-22 Stroudsburg).

Officials said crews were dispatched to the scene for an incident involving "multiple vehicles" shortly after 10:30 p.m.

There is no information on what caused the crash, but there have been reports of icy conditions in the area.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation alerted that the crash was cleared and lanes reopened around 11:45 p.m.

