U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A tractor-trailer had part of Interstate 78 closed in the Lehigh Valley.

The truck caught fire around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday in the westbound lanes, just past the Route 309 north exit, in Upper Macungie Township, state police said.

The big rig was on the shoulder, but I-78 westbound was closed at exit 53 while crews put out the fire and clean up. The road has since been reopened.

A PennDOT traffic camera shows smoke coming from the trailer of the truck.

State police said the trailer was hauling garbage, and the fire did not spread to the cab of the truck.

No injuries were reported.