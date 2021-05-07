U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. | After Pennsylvania State Police conducted a traffic stop along I-78, a trooper allegedly found nearly 150 pounds of cocaine stowed away in portable speakers.
Esteban Latorre-Cacho, of Lockport, N.Y., is now facing a handful of drug charges following his arrest late last month in Upper Macungie Township.
Shortly after 9 a.m. April 30, a state trooper monitoring traffic along Interstate 78 in Weisenberg township spotted a vehicle with Illinois plates in the left lane, according to the criminal complaint. The driver was in the left lane for about a mile without passing anyone and driving at 65 mph in a 55-mph zone, according to police.
The trooper eventually stopped the vehicle in Upper Macungie Township.
During the traffic stop, the trooper alleges he witnessed “numerous indicators of criminal activity.” Court records do not specify what exactly the trooper observed.
Latorre-Cacho, the only person in the vehicle, agreed to allow a search of the car. The trooper allegedly found 68 kilograms or about 149 pounds of cocaine hidden in several portable speakers.
Authorities charged Latorre-Cacho with a felony count of possession with intent to deliver, single misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and two summary traffic offenses.
District Judge David Howells arraigned the 35-year-old later that night, setting bail at $1 million. He failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for May 14.