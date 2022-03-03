Crash on I-78 in Lower Saucon
Mike Nester | for 69 News

L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - I-78 westbound at Route 33 is closed after two tractor-trailers collided Thursday afternoon in Lower Saucon Township, Northampton County.

Two tractor trailers collided on I-78 westbound at mile marker 69.2, according to State Police Trooper Nathan Branosky. All lanes in the area are closed.

One of the placards says a trailer is carrying hazardous material, but there is no leak, Branosky said.

The roadway reopens at Exit 67-Hellertown.

No word on any injuries, or how long the road will be closed.

