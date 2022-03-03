L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - I-78 westbound at Route 33 is closed after two tractor-trailers collided Thursday afternoon in Lower Saucon Township, Northampton County.
Two tractor trailers collided on I-78 westbound at mile marker 69.2, according to State Police Trooper Nathan Branosky. All lanes in the area are closed.
One of the placards says a trailer is carrying hazardous material, but there is no leak, Branosky said.
The roadway reopens at Exit 67-Hellertown.
No word on any injuries, or how long the road will be closed.