BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Bethlehem Area School District board members Monday accepted the retirement of Superintendent Dr. Joseph Roy.

Roy's tenure with the district will end on July 15, 2023. In the same slate of votes, the board approved the appointment of Dr. Jack P. Silva as Superintendent.

"I couldn't imagine being in another district," Silva said, adding that he was joining an "outstanding district and wonderful community."

"When we bring them together, we are unmatched in education," he said.

Silva began his career in the Bethlehem Area School District in 2010 as the Assistant Superintendent and Chief Academic Officer.

BASD says he is recognized as a state and national leader in improving students' reading achievement, establishing school-community partnerships, and creating career pathways supporting graduates' post-high school success.

Before his position in the BASD, Silva served as an administrator in the Souderton Area School District. He has served as Principal, Assistant Principal, and Director of Secondary Education. He taught social studies in Souderton Area School District and Central Bucks School District.

Also at the meeting, the board recognized winners from the statewide "What's So Cool About Manufacturing" video contest.

Northeast Middle School worked with Stanley Black & Decker and won for Outstanding Videography, a video from East Hills won an award for Outstanding Cool video they made with ProtoCAM, and Nitschmann Middle School won Outstanding Educational Value for a video featuring ABEC manufacturing.

The contest was created by the Manufacturers Resource Center in Allentown in 2013 to change perceptions among young people about manufacturing careers. Each student and teacher team received camera equipment, software, and professional guidance as they learned to script, record, and edit their video stories.

Liberty and Freedom High School students were also recognized for their choral, orchestral, and band accomplishments.

The district was also recognized for its stellar fundraising efforts for United Way's Workplace Campaign. The district raised $53,000, which was more than other Lehigh Valley schools, officials said. The campaign raised $22,462,018 in a campaign within the Lehigh Valley.

Campaign participants could also win one of three prizes, including $10,000 or a car donated from Brown Daub, $2,500 in Wegman's gift cards, or one night in the dugout level suite at Coca-Cola Park.

Patti Nappi of BSI Corporate Benefits announced Russell Giordano, BASD Chief Human Resources Officer, won the Incentive Prize, entitling Giordano and 30 of his closest friends to spend a night in their dugout suite at Coca-Cola Park, home of the IronPigs. Giordano is set to retire after joining the district in 2011.

In other news, Dean Donaher provided an update on Northampton Community College, announcing that Mark Singer has joined the college as its provost and vice president of academic and student affairs, effective May 1. He also noted that spring enrollment for 2023 shows a 4 percent growth in credit hours.

The college is also beginning a multiyear process through the Middle States Commission on Higher Education. Described as a self-study, the effort will continue until the spring of 2025, and priority areas are increasing enrollment, programming, and employees.