CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - Rescuers in Turkey and Syria say the search for earthquake survivors is growing more and more desperate.

The death toll is inching closer to 12,000 people.

DeSales University Professor Ahmet Yayla grew up in Turkey and worked in the area hit hardest by a 7.8-magnitude earthquake Monday. He has spent the last three days trying to reach friends who live there.

"I have friends whose family members are under the rubble. They know where they are but they cannot reach them," said Yayla.

Yayla says cell phones and utilities are not working, and many people are sleeping on the streets or in cars.

He says the rescue effort is slow and painful.

"The area is so vast, so large that the first responders had limited access. Even the highways were collapsed and broken, and they couldn't drive to the main highways to reach to different cities or locations," said Yayla.

Yayla says there have been earthquakes before, but nothing like this.

He says in recent years, building standards were not strictly enforced, which he believes led to the collapse of scores of apartment buildings and the massive loss of life.

"This is an ongoing problem in Turkey. Basically, it is corruption, unfortunately, there have been eight amnesties of construction under this current administration," said Yayla.

Yayla says he is watching the rescue efforts closely and encourages people to donate to international organizations who are helping on the ground.