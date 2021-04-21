A 5 a.m. stop at Wawa on Route 100 at Schantz Road in Upper Macungie on Wednesday turned into a harrowing, near-death experience for Matthew Caldwell, 32, of Breinigsville.
Caldwell said he was sitting in the car checking his phone when he heard a loud pop.
"I heard glass shatter, which was the passenger side window of the Jeep that I was parked next to," Caldwell said.
Caldwell said he saw the suspect, Za Uk Lian,45, fire several more rounds. Caldwell said in response, he hid under his car.
"I witnessed the man in the Jeep fall out of his vehicle, screaming and pleading for help. At that point, I got up and sprinted towards the back of the Wawa," he said.
A Wawa employee, who was taking out trash, let Caldwell inside the store. "I was very distraught when I got in there. I was vomiting. I was so stressed."
Caldwell said the Wawa employee locked the doors, told everyone inside not to panic, and called 911.
"You hear gunshots and your fight or flight reaction kicks in. You just want to get out of there. I'm very fortunate to be alive, honestly. The only reason he [gunman] didn't shoot me was because he decided to shoot the other guy. There was no rhyme or reason to what he was doing," Caldwell said.
"I think I was kind of in the right place at the right time in terms of running behind the store. It's really messing with my head, to be honest with you. That could easily have been me getting put into the back of the ambulance. I wish everybody was just nicer to each other. There's too much gun violence in this country."
A spokesperson for Wawa said the company is grateful for the heroic actions of its employees, whose quick action helped save lives.