PEN ARGYL, Pa. - "I am a celebrity today." A celebrity he certainly is. His name is Donald Jones and he's a WWII Veteran who was chosen to lead Pen Argyl's Labor Day Parade.

"I can't remember when I haven't seen a Labor Day parade here," said Jones.

Donald Jones served our country for four years. He says he was honored to have the opportunity to lead the Labor Day festivities and help kick off the celebration of American Workers.

"The Lord has blessed me so well….I'm forever thankful," said Jones.

And little did he know he'd find out he was actually chosen to be the Grand Marshal this year as well.

"When you've got it, you got it," said Jones.

"I cant sit down and flaunt it but if I was standing up there…. I'm a mover."

And all that moving was put to good use as he rode down Pennsylvania Avenue waving to the families who came out to celebrate

"It warms my heart, it really does," said Vicki Fassl of Nazareth.

For 87 years the parade has brought families from the Slate Belt Area together, as they watch the schools, first responders, and politicians ride by.

"We usually try to come to the parade every year," said Roxanne Richardson of Nazareth, "I'm excited"

"Its tradition ya know? For this area. It brings families and loved ones together," said Fassl.

And with the Labor Day celebrations came another special one we have to acknowledge

"Today I am celebrating my 100th birthday," said Jones.

"I can't believe it because I don't feel 100 years old. I just love my life, and I hope to live a long time."