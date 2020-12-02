WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. | The victim of a stabbing last weekend in Lehigh County suffered a stab wound that completely penetrated his forearm, according to state police.
Larry A. Keiser faces assault charges in connection with the alleged attack Saturday in Washington Township that sent the victim to the hospital with several stab wounds. District Judge Karen Devine arraigned the 54-year-old Sunday morning, setting bail at $25,000 with a 10 percent cash option.
Investigators said the victim called Pennsylvania State Police about 5:45 p.m. Saturday to report that he just been stabbed several times by Keiser outside a Loop Road home in Washington Township, according to the criminal complaint. He told authorities that he was bleeding badly and beginning to lose feeling in some of his extremities.
Responding troopers interviewed the victim, who reported that he’d been standing outside Keiser’s trailer speaking with him through the door. The victim alleges Keiser eventually opened the door and stabbed him several times, according to court records.
The victim retreated to his home, and Keiser went back inside his. Paramedics took the victim to the hospital for treatment. Authorities found a bloody trail on the victim’s front porch that led into the house and a pool of blood in the kitchen.
State police said the landlord arrived about 7:30 p.m. in response to a text message from Keiser that allegedly read, “Can u please come home. I just (expletive) up (the victim). Before cops come. Thanks.”
During a subsequent interview with police, the victim said he was moving his belongings from one home to another, when he and Keiser began arguing. The two continued arguing as the walked toward Keiser’s home. Keiser allegedly told the victim, “I’ll (expletive) kill you. I’ll stab you. I’ll stab you. I’ll stab you.” He allegedly stabbed the victim four times in the left forearm.
State police reported that Keiser stayed inside his home for several hours before coming outside without incident. He now faces two felony counts of aggravated assault and one count of simple assault. He failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for Feb. 16.