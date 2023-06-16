ALLEN TWP., Pa. - First, a flash of light. Then a loud noise. That's what people say they saw and heard just before the roof of an apartment building in Northampton County broke out in flames.

Now officials are trying to determine if lightning is to blame.

Ralph Lucchese lives in an apartment building near the one that caught fire. He says it happened around 12:30 p.m. on Stone Court in Allen Township, Northampton County.

"I've never seen a lightning fire before," Lucchese said.

Multiple neighbors tell 69 News they heard the loud bang. And some, like Lucchese, saw the flash of light that came before it.

"There was a massive storm coming in," Lucchese said. "Lightning strike hit, I saw the flash, my window faces the other way, I saw the flash and instantly we lost power."

Cliff Weighknecht was working in the Poconos when the fire started, but he says his wife was around.

"My wife saw...lightning came and struck that building right across from the office, and it struck so hard it shook the office and burglar alarms went off," he said.

Many neighbors say it was lightning that struck the roof of the apartment complex on Stone Court in Allen Township, Northampton County. Officials acknowledge those claims, while saying they need to investigate further before determining the cause for sure.

"There was a loud crack, people said it was hit by lightning. We have to investigate further," Chief Dale Hassler, with the Allen Township Fire Company, said. "But we do know...a captain lives three blocks away from here, and he saw it immediately, as soon as he left his house."

The fire went to three alarms, with at least 10 fire departments helping to put out the flames.

"When first units got here, it was racing across the roof, and basically the fire just traveled across the entire roof of the structure," Hassler said.

The fire chief tells 69 News all 12 of the apartments in the two-story building have been affected, making the entire building uninhabitable.

"They're all affected one way or another, because with a fire completely across the roof, you cannot occupy it," Hassler said. "There's some collapse into the second-floor area, the first floor is going to suffer with water damage and whatever. Right now, with the water in there, we're trying to gain entrance and see what we can do to see what's salvageable."

"I can't imagine losing all your belongings, personal things and having to almost start from scratch," Lucchese said.

Officials say they've found no injuries so far. But some pets are missing. Residents tell 69 News at least four cats are unaccounted for.

"There is a corner unit that we're waiting for clarification on, if their animals got out or not," Lucchese said. "Hopefully they did, sending prayers their way that they did."

Red Cross is assisting those affected.

