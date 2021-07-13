EMMAUS, Pa. - The crisis in Cuba is getting worse by the day after widespread protests over the weekend.
Cubans took to the streets to protest the lack of food, COVID vaccines, and political repression.
Now the government is cracking down.
It’s the worst protests that country has seen in decades. People pelted police with rocks, and in turn hundreds were arrested.
Some are now missing, causing President Biden to send a warning to the Cuban government.
"The United States stands firmly with the people of Cuba as they assert their universal rights and we call on the government of Cuba to refrain from violence or the attempts to silence the voice of the people of Cuba," said Biden.
"I still have family in Cuba," said Jose Gavica, whose wife and two children are still in Cuba.
He manages to make it into work at Mi Havana restaurant in Emmaus, but has had trouble sleeping ever since the government shut down the internet and he hasn't talked to them since Sunday.
"It's too hard, it's too hard,” said Gavica.
"I share his pain with him and here we try to create a better atmosphere for him a more happier one and take some things off his mind," said George Arce, the owner of Mi Havana.
Another Cuban American who moved to the Lehigh Valley when he was 14, Leon Papir, says he is also very concerned about what's happening in his homeland but says nothing will change until the military and police come together to overthrow the government.
And Jose Gavica absolutely agrees.
"I'm happy for the people to wake up and understand,” said Gavica.