ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A 27-year-old Allentown man was shot and killed by police Monday morning. Police say he fired first, during an encounter on Turner Street. This is the second fatal police-involved shooting this year.

Dominick Hogans was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital at 4:30 a.m. Monday.

"All of a sudden, I hear pop, pop, pop, I thought was fireworks." What Carlos Garcia heard outside his apartment was a series of very early-morning gunshots in the 600 block of Turner Street.

"Pretty much right here, a guy laying in a pool of blood, and officers standing over him," said neighbor Marlena Alexander.

Police say they shot Hogans around 3:40 a.m., after they say he waved a gun. He ran off when they arrived, and then fired at them, with police shooting back, according to authorities.

29-year-old mother of three Marlena Alexander took cell phone video after Hogans was hit and says she saw officers find a gun on the ground.

"I was shaken up and the first thing I was thinking of was my kids, I have small kids, I have three small kids, so it was pretty upsetting to see," she said.

Hogans was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital less than an hour later.

"It's very tragic. I just wish it didn't have to happen that way." Pastor Archie McGinnis adds he heard even to eight shots. It's a major concern, as he is now living with his newborn child.

"I live in this community. And it makes me question certain safeties and securities that I thought I had," he added.

Police have not released any more details.

The February officer-involved shooting was deemed to be justified by the District Attorney.

This case is now being looked at. An autopsy is set for Tuesday.

During the course of the day, a man told us he hadn't heard from his brother since 3 a.m. and was hoping we had details. At the time we didn't. The victim turned out to be his brother.

