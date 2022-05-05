WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh County judge said he's seen a lot of killers in his time, but would add Edward Rosario Jimenez to the top of the list as cold-hearted.
Rosario Jimenez, 24, was in court Thursday to enter a plea deal in a fatal double shooting outside the Whitehall Walmart last year.
He pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree murder and six other charges, including reckless endangerment and a stolen firearm.
Rosario Jimenez will serve a fixed sentence of 45-100 years in prison as part of the plea deal agreed upon by the judge, county prosecutors and Whitehall police. He also waived his rights to appeal.
Family members of the victims, 20-year-old Nicolette Law and 22-year-old Jonathan Martinez, were in court for the hearing Thursday. They said they want Rosario Jimenez to suffer life without parole, but said they understand the plea agreement.
Martinez's mother spoke to 69 News after the hearing.
"I'm not happy at all," said Liza Marie Perez, through tears. "Everything that's happening, I guess justice was served, in a manner... In order for me to keep going, you have to keep peace."
Rosario Jimenez shot Law and her boyfriend, Martinez, in the Walmart parking lot in Whitehall Township on Feb. 26, 2021 during a child custody drop-off. An argument ensued, and shots rang out.
Law died that night, and Martinez later died at the hospital.
Law's mother addressed the court during the hearing.
"I wish he rots in jail," she said. "I hope he never makes it out of jail because I would kill him myself."
Rosario Jimenez was asked if he wanted to speak and he declined.