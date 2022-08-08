BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It's more than just the music that brings people to Bethlehem year after year.

Musikfest attracts local and out-of-state vendors with some sought-after food. And it's not just the festival favorites like funnel cakes, fried Oreos, and corndogs that keep people satisfied.

"Here lately it's been a lot of the cold stuff," said Michael Trainer, who manages DJ and Concessions from North Carolina.

"Frozen cheese cake dipped in chocolate, frozen bananas dipped in chocolate, we roll them in nuts, we do a little bit of everything."

He and his team have been working Musikfest for years. He says when the weather is hot like it has been, people crave the ice-cold treats.

"Every other customer wants something frozen today. It's so hot," Trainer said.

Adriane Lopes Pagan and her team at Dino Sweets couldn't have picked a better year to give Musikfest a try. The local business sells some much-needed slushies and ice-cold drinks.

If the ice-cold drinks and food don't do it for you, a quick dip in the dunk tank should get the job done.

There are lots of ways to keep yourself cool while enjoying the music, and you're going to need it.

Tuesday is expected to be just as hot.

The vendors are hoping they get a break from the 90's sometime this week.