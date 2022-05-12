LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Batch Microcreamery is expanding again, this time with a new scoop shop at the Shepherd Hills Golf Club in Lower Macungie Township.
Co-owners Manny Rodriguez and Rick Pongracz have been friends since the age of 10. They grew up together on the south side of Allentown.
"Rick has a passion for ice cream, I had a passion for business and entrepreneurship. So it's really a perfect marriage that we didn't know was kind of festering," Rodriguez said.
This will be their third location in about three years after the Downtown Allentown Market and the Quakertown Trolley Barn.
"I was renting a commercial kitchen in a church to get the product out there," Pongracz said.
Not bad for a business that opened in September of 2019, right before a global pandemic.
"What I chalk that up to is really a lot of hard work on Rick's part. He handcrafts all of our ice creams. It's really settling well with the community," Rodriguez said.
"We love that the community has really adapted to our product. We make everything in house, everything's handcrafted," Pongracz said.
And they're not the type to rest on their laurels. They're already working on a fourth location planned for Bethlehem, and more.
"We were born and raised here and we want to be a staple," Rodriguez said.