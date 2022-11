BETHLEHEM, Pa. - For three decades now, Christkindlmarkt in Bethlehem has been a holiday tradition.

This year, there's a big, new addition.

You can enjoy The Ice Rink at SteelStacks. It opened Tuesday afternoon.

ArtsQuest and Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital are the groups behind the rink.

There will be all sorts of theme nights at the rink in Bethlehem, all throughout this holiday season.