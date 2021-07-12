ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An iconic Allentown eatery played host to a very special belated birthday lunch more than a century in the making.
For the first time in over two years, since before the pandemic hit, 103-year-old Elisabeth Gehring returned to Ritz BBQ in Allentown on Monday.
“We’ve known about Ritz BBQ all my life and we love coming here,” Gehring tells 69 News after finishing a BLT.
Having taught music at Bethlehem for forty years and then volunteering at Lehigh Valley Hospital for decades, Gehring didn’t officially retire until she was 95. She turned 103 back in June.
The birthday girl enjoyed celebrity status during lunch on Monday as people stopped by her table to say hi and wish her a happy belated birthday.
“Feels wonderful. Everybody is so friendly and so kind and it feels wonderful to be back,” Gehring says. “This has been an institution here for so many years. Say Ritz BBQ and everybody knows about what you’re talking,” she added.
Gehring tells 69 News she credits keeping good company and staying active with her exceptional health.
"That's really, I think, the secret to living is living. Doing things. Not sitting and twiddling your thumbs. I like to be active with everything. So, I would say that's probably what's keeping me alive,” she says.