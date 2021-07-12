NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include portions of New Jersey...and Pennsylvania...including the following areas...in New Jersey... Camden, Gloucester, Mercer, Northwestern Burlington, and Western Monmouth. In Pennsylvania...Berks, Carbon, Delaware, Eastern Chester, Eastern Montgomery, Lehigh, Lower Bucks, Monroe, Northampton, Philadelphia, Upper Bucks, Western Chester, and Western Montgomery. * Through late tonight. * A near stationary frontal boundary combined with a hot and humid air mass will cause one or more rounds of thunderstorms with heavy rain to affect the area from this afternoon into tonight. Rainfall amounts could be highly variable, but a general 1 to 3 inches of rain with locally higher amounts is possible through tonight. * Heavy rain in a short period of time may cause streams and creeks to rise quickly out of their banks. There is also the potential for flash flooding across more urbanized areas and those areas with poor drainage. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&