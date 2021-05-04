BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A new full-service grocery store is coming to Southside Bethlehem.
The store, Ideal Food Basket, is set to open later this year.
Juan Diaz of 410 Bethlehem Realty, LCC, also owner of C-Town, acquired the former Ahart’s Market at 410 Montclair Avenue for $2.3 million, according to a news release from the city. They have plans to redevelop the existing store and give it a complete interior and exterior facelift.
Redevelopment plans for the store will include exterior and roofing repairs, total demolition of the interior space, new refrigeration, heating and cooling systems, changes to the store’s layout, and new store colors and logo design.
C-Town Supermarket will continue to operate as a separate store in South Bethlehem.
“Access to fresh food and healthy groceries at affordable prices is paramount to Southside neighborhood residents,” said Mayor Robert Donchez. “Maintaining and building sustainable neighborhoods remain a constant focus for City administration. I am thrilled Ideal Food Basket chose to locate here.”
“I am excited to expand my footprint in South Bethlehem,” said owner Juan Diaz. “The opportunity to purchase this location was too good to pass up and I am pleased to be able to offer a full-service grocery store to the residents of South Bethlehem.”