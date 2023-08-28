BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Officials are releasing the name of the man killed in a motorcycle accident on Friday.

It happened just after 5:30 p.m. on the 1700 block of Farmersville Road.

The Northampton County Coroner's Office identified the man as 42-year-old Javier Gonzalez Feliciano of Freemansburg Borough.

Police say Feliciano lost control of his motorcycle and crashed off the side of the road. He was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene, police continued to report.

The coroner says the cause of death was determined to be multiple blunt force injuries, and the manner of death was accidental.