LENHARTSVILLE, Pa. - Jason Gornicz and his family have lived at their home on the border of Lehigh and Berks counties for five-and-a-half years, but they've never seen a storm like this.
"Things laying in our yard that aren't supposed to be there," Gornicz said, looking around his Kempton property.
He says they heard the rain and wind and then looked outside.
"And we started seeing some debris and we started seeing the rain in sort of a funnel," Gornicz said. "We didn't see a funnel, per say, but we saw that kind of shape and it was at that point we saw the one big tree snap and then we went downstairs into the family room and just kind of waited it out."
After watching the tree snap in half, Gornicz went downstairs to a safer place, where he and his five kids waited out the storm.
The whole ordeal lasted less than three minutes.
When it was over, he and his family surveyed the damage. Gornicz saw tree after tree toppled over, and one of them landed on this minivan's front end.
Just down the road, a part of a barn's roof was torn off.
In the other direction, a trampoline ended up on its side in a tree.
Another neighbor's play set — destroyed.
"We get a lot of wind through this valley," Gornicz said. "I don't know what the wind hit but I wouldn't be surprised if it was 80, 90 mph."
Thankfully, the damage wasn't worse. Gornicz says drone video shows just how close the path of destruction came, cutting right through his yard and then moving to the back of his property.
"You can sort of see an opening," he said, pointing to the back of his property. "There was not an opening there."
"If it wasn't a tornado, it was the closest we've ever gotten to it," Gornicz said.
The wind also may have caused at least two tractor-trailers to flip over, including one on Old Route 22 in Lenhartsville, which shut down traffic for some time, and another on Route 222 southbound just south of Route 183.
Luckily no injuries were reported in either incident.
Back in Kempton, the storm knocked out power and crews were out shortly after to start the cleanup.
"Looking back, it's definitely a little intimidating," Gornicz said. "If it would had blown a certain way or if it would have landed a little differently … we're thankful where we are."