EASTON, Pa. - As you're walking along North Fourth Street in Easton, you may spot a hidden gem.
“Welcome to the International Fusionism Museum,” said Shalom Neuman, the museum's founder.
It’s otherwise known as the IF Museum.
Neuman is known as the founder of fusionism, which is a type of art.
"To fuse painting, sculpture, light, and sound, because essentially, we're multisensory beings,” said Neuman. “So why not make art engage you?”
That's exactly what Neuman does, by using everyday objects.
Neuman, who says he was was born in Prague and taught at places like the Pratt Institute in New York City for decades, likes to have fun.
In many museums, you can hear a pin drop, but that’s not the case at the IF Museum.
"It's noisy, colorful, lively,” said Neuman.
With the flip of every switch comes a new experience. The pieces of art come to life, move, and talk to you.
"Kids come here and say, 'I have that,” Neuman said, while referring to the toys incorporated into certain pieces of art.
Some art pieces have motion detectors which make them light up or make sounds.
The IF Museum has nine different galleries, and the plan is to add more using the upstairs space. There are pieces from local artists and artists from all over the world.
"He's from Russia,” said Neuman as he pointed to different pieces of art. “She's from Sweden. He's from China."
Artist Ian Crofts, originally from Scotland and also formerly of NYC, now lives in Easton too.
“Basically, it's about unity and everyone holding each other together,” Crofts said as he showed one of his pieces of art. “It's more about getting to more people than getting monetary commission."
The IF Museum is a nonprofit. It offers free admission and accepts donations. It's open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, and by appointment.
“We have poetry readings,” Neuman said. “We have performances."
There's another IF Museum location in Prague, where Neuman spends half of his time.