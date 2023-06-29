WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. - Washington Township police officer Larry Sabatine loves his job. But after 25 years, Sabatine is retiring at the age of 80.

You heard right.

Sabatine is an octogenarian police officer who has spent the last 52 years working at Lehigh Valley police departments.

He says two things kept him on the beat all these years. First, the fact that his father worked until he was 80. And secondly: "If you enjoy it it's not work, you're coming to do some of that you love I mean you look forward to going to work and talking with people," said Sabatine.

When you meet Sabatine one thing is obvious.

"My sense of humor helps keep me young," said Sabatine, especially after he tells you about the driver who took forever to pull over for a traffic stop.

"He said my wife ran off with a cop about three months ago and I thought it was you bringing her back," said Sabatine.

Sabatine's wife Brenda says she's been trying to get him to retire for years.

All joking aside, Sabatine says he will miss his patrols and his co-workers. But it's time to hang up the badge so he can spend more time with his family and his yard business.

"Because I'm not gonna be here forever," said Sabastine.

He's shooting for 97 and with a sense of humor like his, he might just make it.