As we approach the 20th year of the Freddy Awards on Thursday, high school students from schools across our area are preparing for the show after years of anticipation.
"I'm just overjoyed, I'm so happy to be with amazing people, over 100 people on stage for the first time in three years," said North Warren Regional High School student Aydin Aygen.
"It feels so great to be back, I really missed live theater in general," said Isabella Maza, a North Warren Regional High School student.
Some have been waiting for this once-in-a-lifetime moment for nearly half their school careers.
"I actually remember sitting in my 6th grade English class watching my older cousins get nominated for Freddie's and that was kind of when I was like, 'oh my gosh I wanna be in that,''" said Meghan Edinger, a William Allen High School student.
With only a few days left until the awards ceremony, the pressure is mounting.
"I feel like I handle it pretty well compared to maybe some of the other kids, but I'm having so much fun and I'm just going with it," Maza said.
"Wednesday is our dress rehearsal and Thursday is the live, we're live, we're recording, we're going," Edinger said.
Students will perform throughout the show and those that are being nominated for their accomplishments will be patiently waiting to see who wins.