ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It was another hot one in our area on Wednesday. Too bad it's after Labor Day, when pools in places like Allentown are typically closed. But on Wednesday, city officials reopened one pool to help folks escape the heat.

"It's a heat wave out, I'm so happy," 11-year-old Marcell Scott, from Bethlehem, said.

It was just like any typical hot summer day on early Wednesday evening at Cedar Beach Pool in Allentown. Except it's after Labor Day: and the pool would normally be closed by this time.

But it's been hot lately. So hot that Allentown schools are dismissing early the rest of the week.

"With kids walking home from school and not enough air conditioning," Allentown mom, Ally Shellhammer, said, "I think that contributed to the city letting the pool open up too. Because you have to support your community."

On its Facebook page, the City of Allentown says "even though pool season is over..." it made the decision to reopen it, "given the extreme heat..." Cedar Beach Pool is open both Wednesday and Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Many kids, though very happy the pool was open, were not aware it normally wouldn't have been; but their parents knew.

"It's been so hot these last few days and my son, he loves the water, so we were really excited to come back," Khyara Ferreras, from Bethlehem, said.

"It gives everyone a last opportunity to enjoy summer and I'm looking forward to tomorrow if I can come again," Allan Romero, an Allentown dad, said.

And it wasn't exactly the easiest thing to do, the city says, when so many lifeguards and staff usually go back to school by now.

"My mom works in Whitehall and they closed the pools a couple weeks before summer even ended because of staffing issues," Shellhammer said. "So the fact that they had lifeguards...to open the pool is just pretty awesome."

The city tells 69 News that its parks and recreation special events manager, Ryan Griffiths, scrambled to make sure the pool was fully staffed for this extremely busy day.

"There was a line out the door," Shellhammer said. "You have to put a lot of respect out to the kids because they're busting their butts out there."

The city says 238 people visited the pool Wednesday.

The city says the pool is open from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in order to wait for lifeguards to get out of school. And it says it had to charge full admission because the last-minute event was not part of the budget.

Cedar Beach Pool will be open the same hours on Thursday as well. Two spray parks - at The Old Fairgrounds Playground and Valania Park - will be open the rest of the week.