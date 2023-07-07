EASTON, Pa. - In Easton, the community continues to come together, more than a month after the Ferry Street fire tore through 15 rowhouses and displaced roughly 60 people.

A small group of people gathered Friday evening, where a fire victim's daughter distributed thousands she raised through a GoFundMe page.

Eddie Valencia recalls that night in late May when his home, and 14 other rowhouses with it, quickly went up in flames.

"I thought it was going to be like, a simple fire, I didn't know it was going to burn all the houses down," he told 69 News at the gathering. "I'm still in shock, it's just unbelievable."

Valencia's entire family - dogs included - made it out safely. But his home, and everything in it, was all lost.

"It's just, we lost everything," he said. "Like, everything, everything."

Even now, he tells 69 News, just about everything he was wearing at the gathering was donated to him.

"We're blessed that a lot of people helped us, you know a lot of donations, a lot of organizations came together," he said.

At Heil Community Park, Valencia and other victims gathered to receive their portion of the $7500 raised by one victim's daughter, Samantha Juchem said.

"7500," Juchem said. "And that's from community here and afar, like Kansas City even."

Juchem now lives in Kansas City when she got the call from her mom, telling her about the fire. She drove 18 hours straight to get to Easton. As she's been helping out her mom, multiple victims tell 69 News that she's been helping them out as well.

"Since I was here to help, I just wanted to make sure no one else fell through the cracks," Juchem said.

Victims say when they felt forgotten by everyone else, Juchem was reaching out to them.

"You have American Red Cross, who came in for emergency help. And then a few weeks later, they passed the baton to all the other agencies that are helping," Juchem said. "And so the one thing that was missing is, who can oversee the whole thing?"

She spoke at the last City Council meeting, addressing the issue, expressing the need for a point person in times of crisis like this. She also brought up the crucial need for affordable housing, as three families still live in hotels. Those families' coverage to stay in the hotels runs out this weekend, she says.

"There's a lack of affordable housing in Easton and many places, not just Easton," Juchem said.

She hopes the very land where those roughly 60 people lost their homes could be a place for that housing.

"I think this could be a very good learning opportunity for everyone, as far as, what happens when the houses on Ferry Street get demolished?" Juchem said.

Taiba Sultana, a City of Easton councilwoman, who helped organize the meetup, was also there. She was handing out gift cards and finding out what the victims still needed. She says many are still needing furniture, clothing and other supplies.

Now she says she's trying to target the lack of affordable housing, hoping to start a nonprofit.

"The one thing we learned is we do need affordable housing more than ever," Sultana said.