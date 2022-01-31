ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A multi-platinum award winning band has announced additional tour dates, with one coming up in Allentown.
Imagine Dragons has announced three additional dates as part of its Mercury World Tour, including one at the PPL Center in Allentown on Feb.16, according to a release.
Tickets will go on general sale beginning Friday at 10 a.m. Presale tickets for American Express® Card members can be purchased before general public sales beginning Tuesday at 1 p.m. through Thursday at 10 p.m., the release said.
The band will perform their fifth studio album "Mercury- Act 1," which was released Sept. 3, 2021.
To buy tickets for the newly added shows, visit the PPL Center's website.