ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Lehigh Valley Highway Safety Task Force will conduct impaired driving enforcement operations during the weekend of October 28 through November 1 to ensure the safety of motorists and pedestrians during Halloween celebrations.

The operations include sobriety checkpoints and roving DUI patrols.

In addition to protecting roadways from impaired drivers, law enforcement urges all motorists to look out for trick-or-treaters and pedestrians.

The task force is committed to reducing the number of impaired driving crashes, injuries, and fatalities in Lehigh and Northampton counties.

Methods used to achieve this goal include: