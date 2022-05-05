ALLENTOWN, Pa. - After reporting a full year loss for fiscal 2021, PPL Corporation on Thursday announced positive fiscal first quarter earnings that it said were in line with expectations and that help poise the company for the future.
The report comes just a day after PPL announced it will raise its default rates for Pennsylvania customers June 1. Officials also said they will help customers navigate the impact – even if it means pointing customers to less expensive providers.
PPL, headquartered in Allentown, announced fiscal first quarter earnings of $305 million, or $0.37 per share and ongoing adjusted earnings of $0.41 per share. That compared with adjusted earnings of $0.22 per share for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021 and adjusted earnings of $0.28 per share a year ago.
The additional $0.04 per share in adjusted earnings for the quarter results primarily from omitting costs associated with the acquisition of Rhode Island’s Narragansett Electric.
“These results were in line with our expectations and provide a strong start to the year, as we remain focused on repositioning PPL for long term growth and success,” PPL Chief Executive Officer Vince Sorgi said in a conference call.
In February, PPL announced fiscal year-end earnings losses in 2021 of $1.480 billion or $1.93 per share. That compared with reported earnings of $290 million, or $0.38 per share, in 2020.
In 2021, PPL included special-item after-tax expenses of $2.29 billion, or $2.98 per share, primarily attributable to discontinued operations associated with the U.K. utility business, a U.K. tax rate change and a loss attributable to the early extinguishment of debt.
On Thursday, Sorgi said, “We look forward to introducing a new PPL, a PPL that is built for the future, an innovative, best-in-class utility operator positioned to deliver competitive earnings and dividend growth, backed by one of the strongest balance sheets in our sector and poised to lead the clean-energy transition while keeping energy service affordable and reliable for our customers.”
Company officials said it looks forward to sharing a more detailed strategic update, including long term growth projections, at an investor day following the closing on its acquisition of Narragansett Electric.
Pennsylvania
PPL’s Pennsylvania-regulated segment for the fiscal first quarter earned $0.19 per share, a $0.03 year-over-year increase.
PPL Chief Operating Officer Greg Dudkin said increased earnings were primarily driven by higher peak transmission demands, returns on capital investments and higher sales volumes, but were partially offset by higher operation and maintenance expense, including higher-than-normal storm costs.
PPL announced Wednesday that its Pennsylvania rates on June 1 will rise to 12.366 cents per kilowatt hour for residential and 11.695 cents for small businesses. That means those who use about a 1000 kilowatt hours a month would see a $34 increase.
PPL cited “general market conditions, overall inflation” for the rising cost of energy it purchases for resale to PPL’s customers.
Sorgi said Thursday that compared with June of last year, the overall residential bill will go up about 30 percent.
He said that’s ”driven by basically a doubling of the generation costs,” and PPL expects an impact on its sales volume because of it. “That’s a really big impact,” he said.
Sorgi said that PPL is trying to maintain and drive “efficiency across the cost side.”
But he also said the company is “very focused on making sure our customers are aware of all the programs that are available to them as they think about paying their utility bills, and we need to provide flexible payment plans to our customers just like we did during the pandemic.
“We are actively reaching out to our customers to help them, whether it’s shopping, or flexible payment, finance, et cetera. So making sure that they have a full suite of options at their disposal.”
“Because we’re a competitive state, there may be generation providers that have a lower rate than that. So in our communication with customers, we’re really pushing for them to go shop, and if there’s a lower generation charge or deal out there, they should sign up for it.”
Kentucky and Rhode Island
PPL’s Kentucky segment earned $0.25 per share for the first quarter, a $0.07 increase over a year ago, which the company said was largely attributable to higher base retail rates that took effect July 21.
As PPL has previously cited, Ford has announced it will build a $6 billion battery manufacturing complex within PPL’s service territories in Glendale, Kentucky.
The project “will help put the state at the forefront of the state’s transformation to electric vehicles, and the state has called it the single largest economic development project in its history,” PPL said Thursday.
In support of the project, Kentucky Utilities recently requested regulatory approval to build two 345 kV and two 138 kV power lines and two new substations. The estimated cost to support the project is $150 million-$250 million.
In late February, PPL received approval from the Rhode Island Division of Public Utilities and Carriers to acquire that state’s Narragansett Electric. The Rhode Island attorney general’s office appealed the decision to the state superior court, and got a stay of the approval until the appeal could be heard. On April 26, that court heard oral arguments on the appeal.
Sorgi said in the call he anticipates the judge will issue a decision on the appeal “relatively soon,” and said PPL is “actively engaged in settlement discussions with the attorney general’s office. … We remain confident we will reach a positive outcome in the proceeding.”