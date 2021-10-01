BETHLEHEM, Pa. - From dancing and music to bratwurst and beers, nothing says fall is here like Oktoberfest in Pennsylvania.
"This is super fun because you see all the traditional Leifer hosiery and the hats and everything," said Daniel Siebern, of Toms River, New Jersey.
"I have this theory that if you're not from the US Northeast then fall is not your favorite season. Fall in the American Northeast is the best season of anywhere in the US," said Michelle Rodriguez, of Doylestown.
For some it's not all about beer and letting loose. Oktoberfest is a nod to the rich cultural heritage of our area and a chance to experience something you don't get to see every day.
"Oktoberfest, like the Celtic Classic that just happened, I like when different cultures come in to a culture that normally doesn't see them. This is super fun," Siebern said.
Oktoberfest will run all of this weekend and next weekend. After over a year with dealing with fallout from the pandemic, for some it's the perfect way to spend a time outside with friends and family.
"It's extremely welcoming. I love to be around people on a really nice night like tonight with all the fun games, the drinks, the food, it's really amazing," said Michael Demasi, of Monmouth County, New Jersey.