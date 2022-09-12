ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin, in a letter to the county's elections board Monday, recommended that drop boxes should be manned by Voter Registration Office employees.

Martin received criticism for having county detectives monitor the five ballot drop box locations during the primary in May.

He says those detectives did not see one instance of people dropping off more than one ballot while they were present, although he cautioned that detectives were only monitoring the locations from time to time. Martin said that although there were questionable incidents where it appeared on video that more than one ballot was deposited, those incidents were very few, and it could not be determined with 100% certainty that such was the case.

But going forward, Martin says the Voter Registration Office should handle the ballot box monitoring.

Martin also repeated an earlier suggestion that the operational hours of the drop boxes located at the Government Center be limited to the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., as is the case with the other drop box locations. He said this would not be a big inconvenience to county voters, because a smaller number of people take advantage of the night hours.

He said keeping drop boxes open after dark would be an "unwarranted invitation to would-be criminals" and would present a danger to public safety. Keeping drop boxes open at night would provide an open receptacle into the Government Center when no sheriffs are in the lobby, Martin said.