BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – Come June, residents in Bethlehem Township who want to attend municipal meetings in person will be able to do so.
On Monday, the Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 in favor of allowing in-person meetings with the option of virtual attendance after the second meeting in June. Voting against the motion was President Michael Hudak.
"I think the commissioners are making a mistake by not listening to our own people," said Hudak, referring to requests to allow in-person meetings more immediately. "I had COVID and was in the hospital and all, so I don't take this lightly. And I still think that it should be up to the individual if they want to attend the meeting. We cannot interject our personal fears into this," he said.
Hudak had instead proposed an earlier motion to allow for in-person meetings to commence after the third week of May with a 25% capacity, or about a 66-person capacity in the township meeting room. An option for those who wanted to view the meeting virtually would still remain in place.
"Nobody is making anybody expose themselves," said Hudak. "If you want to continue to sit there during those meetings, certainly you can. If you chose to come into the meetings, that's your choice. That is up to the individual."
However, that motion failed by a 3-2 vote.
"I'd like to wait until the vaccination rate is a little bit higher and we can have a meeting that's a little bit closer to normal," said Commissioner Malissa Davis.
"By postponing our live meetings for a little while longer, that is one of the possible ways we can avoid the contraction of the disease and maybe a few deaths," said Commissioner John Gallagher.
Both residents and members of both the township's Zoning Hearing and Planning boards had previously asked commissioners to consider reopening municipal meetings to the public.
"I feel that we should open it up and get to some sort of normalcy here," said resident Barry Roth.
"There's no legal reason why we can't open the building and have open meetings," said Zoning Hearing Board member Paul Weiss. "It sounds to me like this is a personal choice from the commissioners who are not letting this happen."
Davis responded that she would rather wait until vaccination rates in the state are higher before returning to in-person public meetings.
"Why does a month or two make a difference when you have a chance to do it right?" she said.
However, Weiss disagreed.
"It sounds to me like there's no other explanation," he said. "Vaccinations are no guarantee. There's no basis."
"I think we're doing exactly what we were elected to do except we're not doing it in person," said Commissioner Dale Sourbeck.
Commissioners also unanimously approved reopening the municipal building lobby to residents during business hours. No date has been set for when the lobby area will officially reopen.
Lastly, commissioners unanimously approved a plan to reopen the outdoor municipal pool to residents only and at 75% capacity. Officials said there will be a membership fee separate from the Bethlehem Township Community Center membership required to use the outdoor pool.