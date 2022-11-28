U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Shop unique clothing, craft beer, curated house plants and more while supporting local businesses at the inaugural Holiday Pop-Up Market at The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley.

The market, featuring 10-plus Lehigh Valley vendors, opened Nov. 17 and continues through Dec. 24 in Suite 103, between L.L. Bean and Sweet & Sassy.

Some businesses, including Lost Tavern Brewing, LU Taqueria and TR Historical, have committed to the entire duration of the market, while other vendors are rotating.

"We have a really great mix of vendors, and the best part is that they're all local," organizer Kyle Edwards said. "That was really important to me because my wife and I also operate local businesses. So, we really wanted to spotlight other local businesses this holiday season."

Edwards, a prominent Lehigh Valley artist, is the founder and CEO of A True Love Story LLC, a business offering art, fashion and entertainment services.

His company offers custom murals, inspired apparel, public and private event hosting and more.

His wife, Gabriella Edwards, is the owner of Lashes by Gab, which opened at The Promenade Shops in January and is also operating a stand at the market. Lashes by Gab provides eyelash extensions, lash lifts, brow services, strip lashes, apparel and lash artist supplies. It also offers lash classes.

"There are so many great products being made right here in the Lehigh Valley," Kyle said. "So, we are very locally focused and love partnering with other area businesses whenever we can."

Participating market vendors include The Wicked Botanist, offering a wide array of potted house plants; Prince + Broome, offering a curated collection of contemporary, well-made and sustainable women's fashions; TR Historical, offering clothing, hats, socks, drinkware, plush items and more paying homage to historical events, figures and movements; Blondie's Cupcakes, offering various flavors of gourmet cupcakes; and Rebecca Rose, offering reiki infused crystal therapy and handmade jewelry.

For shoppers looking to refuel, LU Taqueria, a food truck that's opening its first brick-and-mortar location in downtown Bethlehem, is serving tacos (chicken, steak, pork or cauliflower) and guacamole and chips.

Additionally, Lost Tavern, with locations in Hellertown and Bethlehem, is serving around a dozen of its beers, including a wheat ale (Grace), honey amber ale (Autumn Buzz) and West Coast IPA (Going Going, Back Back), along with merchandise such as glassware and baseball hats.

Customers can enjoy their drinks at the market or while walking around outdoors at The Promenade Shops.

"In terms of walking into other shops with the beer, that's at the discretion of the businesses," Kyle said.

The market, which has bathrooms and changing rooms, also offers gift wrapping, complimentary hot cocoa and live music (on Fridays and/or Saturdays).

It's family-friendly, with a kids' coloring station and photo wall where children can pose with The Grinch in front of a festive fireplace backdrop, 4-6 p.m. Saturdays.

"We're doing fun things each week, and there's definitely something for every member of the family," Kyle said.

The market, which still has some vendor spaces available for the coming weeks, also is a toy drop-off location for Toys for Tots and the 7th annual Sassy Massey Toy Drive. Sassy Massey is named in memory of Jillian "Sassy" Massey, a 5-year-old girl who passed away in 2017 after a 20-month battle with brain cancer. Her wish after spending six months at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for treatment was to make sure that every sick child had something to make them "happy" while in the hospital.

Since 2016, the nonprofit foundation has delivered more than 175,000 toys/gift cards to regional and community hospitals.

"It's such a wonderful organization, and we're happy to play a small part in its mission," Kyle said. "So, if you're able, we welcome shoppers to bring in a new, unwrapped toy to be donated."

The Holiday Pop-Up Market is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 24 at the The Promenade Shops, 2845 Center Valley Parkway, Upper Saucon Township. On Christmas Eve, the market will operate 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To stay up-to-date on market happenings, follow Holiday Pop-Up Market at the Promenade on Facebook and Instagram.