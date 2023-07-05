LYNN TWP., Pa. - Scary moments Wednesday for residents in one Lynn Township neighborhood in Lehigh County, right along the border with Berks County.
Pennsylvania State Police confirmed to 69 News that its Special Emergency Response Team was part of what neighbors called a large law enforcement presence at a home on Red Road.
A 69 News photojournalist witnessed a Colonial Regional Police cruiser, as well as a PSP vehicle on scene.
Neighbors who didn't want to talk on camera say police made an announcement telling them to stay in their homes.
"This morning state police rolled up with armored vehicles, and lots and lots of police officers, and K-9 units," said neighbor John Gackenbach.
Neighbors tell us they heard law enforcement announcing they were at the property to serve a search warrant.
We reached out to state police, who did not have any further details.
69 News will have more details on this incident in Lehigh County as they become available.