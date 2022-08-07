BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- "Everyone should accept and love each other," said Kelsey Reube of Reading.

Sunday was all about inclusion at Musikfest.

Loud music and big crowds aren't ideal for all festers.

"Everybody needs a break sometimes ," said Leah Barron, Program Director for Accessible Festival.

A group called Accessible Festival has made it their goal to make sure everyone gets to enjoy festivals like Musikfest.

"It opens the possibility up for people who might not get to enjoy music the same way as us," said Barron.

They even dedicated Sunday as their official "Inclusion Day."

So, what does the day entail?

"There's going to be three concerts X that have ASL interpreters on stage," said Barron. "We have a wearable system called the sub pack that they can also wear to be able to feel the base and the drums."

Accessible Festival has a tent on the North and South sides of the fest all week long-

"This tent is pretty much a place to get away from all the loudness and stay zen come and relax," said Kory Anne Galeski, Play-Zone Coordinator for Accessible Festivals.

Accessible Festival leaders say they want to continue coming to events like this, to make sure more people of all abilities can enjoy with everyone.