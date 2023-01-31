ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The price of higher education increases 7% a year.

However, this weekend Cedar Crest College's 14th annual College Scholarship Competition will provide a free education to one incoming freshman.

"So what do you like about Cedar Crest?" I asked 18-year-old freshman Giovanna Sodano as we walked down the hall toward her biology class.

"I like the friendly environment and everyone helping out with each other," the teen said.

Sodano also likes that her four-year tuition is free.

"My parents are separated. So my mom is helping me out. And it would have been hard to get through college," she said.

Born in Italy, she moved to New York state in 2015. The genetic engineering major won last year's full tuition scholarship competition.

The invitation-only, on-campus three-hour test is given to more than 100 incoming freshmen. The top five go on toward an interview round.

The winner gets a four-year full ride.

"And what did you think when you saw that?" I asked.

"I thought this can't be real. Has to be a scam or something," she said.

More like a collegiate financial tradition in its 14th year.

This comes at a time when nationwide college enrollment has dropped nearly 10% since 2010, and the average student has $40,000 in debt.

The value of this scholarship? Nearly $180,000. Cedar Crest College President Elizabeth Meade calls it a lesson in affordability.

"Everybody who is invited and comes to the competition, we'll get additional scholarships on top of what they already may have been awarded," Meade described.

Just like her tuition, Sodano's advice's is free and expands well beyond the classroom.

"I never thought I would win it out of anybody who took it. You never know. You're just as capable as anybody else," she said.

The 14th Scholarship Competition is Saturday at Cedar Crest College's campus.