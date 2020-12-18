BETHLEHEM, Pa. - If you're peeved that your packages are sitting in the post office Andy Kubat, the president of Lehigh Valley Area Local of the American Postal Workers Union, says try to have some patience.
"When you go online to check your tracking and you see that that package hasn't moved in three days it's not your carrier's fault, it's not even your local postmaster's fault," Kubat said.
He says the amount of holiday mail is more than double the usual locally. The number of parcels has skyrocketed, creating delays at time we've never been more reliant on the mail.
"It's difficult sometimes to unload the trucks because there's no place to put the mail until we can make room for it," Kubat said.
He says there just isn't enough staff. He says around 20 workers have contracted COVID-19 in the last two months and seasonal hiring is down.
"We can talk about whether we have this or that machine or whether the mail is going by truck or by plane but ultimately it's people that are sorting the mail," Kubat said.
Leaving employees working as much overtime as they can manage.
"The employees at the Lehigh Valley processing and distribution center are working 12 hours a day seven days a week," Kubat said. "Some people do not want to work the overtime, they're still doing it anyway."
So go easy on the postman.
Obviously this is frustrating for so many people. This is yet another issue we have to deal with this year.
Postal workers are trying to get as much sent out before the holidays as they can. One of the ways they're doing that is delivering later at night, so if you can, try to keep your lights on outside so they can see better and stay safe.