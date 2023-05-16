Incumbent Dan Hartzell is among the four candidates with the most so votes so far in the Democratic primary race to fill four seats on the nine-member Lehigh County Board of Commissioners.
Seven Democratic candidates are vying for the four seats.
Sheila Alvarado has 18% of the vote, while Hartzell has 17% of the vote. April Riddick and Jon Irons each have 14% of the vote.
Michael Blichar Jr., Victor Martinez, and Joe Setton are currently trailing in the race.
Since there are enough Republican candidates for the four ballot spots, there is no contested Republican primary. The winners of the Democratic primary will face the four Republicans in the general election.
The Lehigh County Commissioners meet at the Lehigh County Government Center on South Seventh Street in Allentown.