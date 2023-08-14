NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - Northampton County will have a new district attorney, and the man who appears to have the job is moving full speed ahead with his plans for the office.

Today, incumbent Terry Houck withdrew from the race in a rather surprise move.

Houck lost the Democratic nomination back in May; he did, however, receive enough Republican write-in votes to get on the ballot.

The Democrat who defeated Houck in the primary is now the frontrunner for the DA position, the only known candidate at this time, and he plans to implement sweeping changes, if elected.

Stephen Baratta's proposed changes include hiring more staff, requiring additional training for assistant district attorneys and even creating a Code of Ethics for everyone in the office.

"I was surprised. It's not that I was expecting this, so, you know, a bit shocking. I'm excited," Baratta told 69 News. "At the same time, you know, I'm still focused on the fact that there's an election in November, and there's a possibility that I might still have a candidate, or there could be another write-in candidate."

A serious challenge appears unlikely, though, so Baratta is making big plans.

"There are policy and procedural issues that I want to address, including, I am going to implement a robust Code of Ethics, with regard to how I expect my office to be run," added Baratta. "I don't believe that the staff currently is complete. There are several openings, and there may be additional openings before the end of the year."

Throughout his campaign, Baratta has criticized Houck for how he runs the office. That includes allowing Assistant District Attorneys to seek additional, outside legal work.

"We need a professional staff, not that they're not professional now, but I don't think that the voters can be satisfied with the outcomes that they've been seeing over the last couple of years," he said.

"I also intend to look at the current procedures right now with regard to processing cases. We are beginning to see backlogs that we haven't seen in years," added Baratta.

Throughout his campaign, Baratta has criticized how he says Houck mismanaged one high-profile case: A fatal drug delivery case, with the man accused at the time, Christopher Ferrante, being found not guilty of drug delivery resulting in the death of Pen Argyl wrestler Michael Racciato.

Ferrante was found guilty of six other charges, including two counts of drug possession with intent to deliver.

"That was not a good outcome, and I feel badly for the family, the victim's family," stated Baratta. "Change is coming, and change can be good, not always, and it's incumbent upon me to make sure that it's good change."

Houck was not interested in doing an interview, but he tells 69 News that he made the best decision for him and his family.

That comes after taking a look at campaign expenses and that he was running without the dedicated support of a party.