BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh Valley businesses appear to be feeling optimistic about their future.

The Business Sentiment Index for the Lehigh Valley rose 2.8 percent last month.

That's according to a survey by Bethlehem-based consultant Kamran Afshar and the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce.

It was the first increase since April of last year.

But the survey shows the index is still 6 percent lower than what it was in January of last year.