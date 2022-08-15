ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Indian Americans living in Allentown are marking a national holiday generally held in India.

Monday is India's Independence Day, and the country's flag was raised outside City Hall.

Mayor Matt Tuerk and the president of the Indian American Association of the Lehigh Valley both raised the flag.

Then the crowd sang the national anthems for both India and the U.S.

Each year on August 15, India celebrates the independence it gained from the United Kingdom after being under its rule for 200 years.

"People who already moved here, they still love their country and they love America equally. And this is so beautiful, so many people came out and it's such a nice feeling," said Shrabbha Shrivasdava, who attended the event.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the holiday.