ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Some pandemic restrictions that were put in place by Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf expire Monday.
The three-week ban on indoor dining, gyms, entertainment venues and K-12 sports is lifted at 8 a.m.
Restaurants who self-certify with the state are able to reopen at 50% capacity, while those who don't can open with 25% of their indoor capacity.
Restaurant owners say they're eager to open their doors once again, especially after closing during the holidays.
"It's been really tough for the staff especially. As you can imagine, being the holidays it's never a good time, but it was really tough for the girls," said Dan Tanczos, owner of Point Phillips Hotel in Northampton County. "Fortunately, it sounds like we've done a lot better than many other places that have struggled. We've had great support with our customers with the take out dining."
Many restaurants will still rely on takeout to get them through the decreased capacity.
Indoor gyms can also reopen at 50% capacity, as well as casinos, museums and theaters.
K-12 sports and extracurricular activities can also resume Monday.