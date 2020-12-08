BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley will be home to Pennsylvania's first vertical farm.
Bowery Farming Inc. plans to build a 150,000 square-foot facility on an 8.7-acre site in the Bethlehem area, said Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, in a news release Tuesday.
The project will create and retain at least 70 new, full-time jobs within the next few years, Wolf said. The New York-based company has pledged to invest at least $32 million.
“We’re proud to transform a former industrial site into productive, modern farmland, which will create year-round sustainable farming jobs for the community and expand access to a reliable source of traceable pesticide-free produce across the region," said Irving Fain, founder and CEO of the company.
The indoor farm stacks produce vertically, to maximize space, and protect it from outdoor elements.
It will be just the fourth vertical farm in the country.
Bowery grows produce for stores including Giant Food, Walmart, Weis and more.