Indus Realty Trust, which owns warehouses in the Lehigh Valley, has been acquired for $868 million in cash in a deal that includes investors from the U.S., Asia and the Middle East.

The company's local holdings include Lehigh Valley Tradeport I in Lower Nazareth Township, off Brodhead Road, and Lehigh Valley Tradeport II on Jaindl Boulevard in Hanover Township, Northampton County. Indus also owns land off Hausman Drive in South Whitehall Township that can accommodate a 90,000-square-foot warehouse.

The buyers, investment firm Centerbridge Partners of New York City and GIC Real Estate, which manages Singapore's foreign reserves, said Wednesday the deal was complete. Centerbridge said the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority is also investing in the Indus properties. The all-cash price was $67 per share.

The investment group sees value in warehousing, one of the Lehigh Valley's biggest industries.

Billy Rahm, global head of real estate at Centerbridge, said the company is confident in the long-term value of industrial property.

"The Indus portfolio represents a compelling example," he said in the statement.

"Indus has built a portfolio of high-quality industrial assets and is well-placed to capitalize on future opportunities," Mohamed Al Qubaisi, executive director of real estate at the Abu Dhabi authority, said. The authority invests funds on behalf of the government of Abu Dhabi, a country of 1.5 million people on the Persian Gulf. Its sovereign wealth fund is one of the largest in the world.

Indus owns 44 industrial/logistics buildings covering 6.6 million square feet in Pennsylvania, Connecticut, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida.

Centerbridge Partners has $36 billion in assets under management.

Shares of Indus Realty will be removed from the NASDAQ market, where they were traded under the ticker symbol INDT.