sold sign

INDUS Realty Trust Inc., a developer and manager of industrial and warehouse properties, said it has an agreement to purchase 10.6 acres of land in the Lehigh Valley for $2.25 million.

In a statement, INDUS said a 90,000-square-foot building will be built on the land. The company did not identify where in the region the tract is.

A South Whitehall Township lot of similar size has been proposed for development of a 91,000-square-foot building. 69 News is seeking confirmation of the location.

The Lehigh Valley is "a market that continues to experience rent growth," according to a statement by Michael Gamzon, chief executive of INDUS.

The deal will not be completed until various conditions are met, according to the company's statement.

New York City-based INDUS owns 43 buildings covering 5.3 million square feet in four states. It already owns warehouse space in the Lehigh Valley.

