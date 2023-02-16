As people in East Palestine, Ohio deal with the impacts of a major train derailment and chemical spill, many are wondering, could it happen somewhere else?

Those concerns were amplified Wednesday night in a hectic community meeting as people tried to get answers.

"Are my kids safe? Are my people safe? Is the future of this community safe?" said one East Palestine resident.

Representatives from Norfolk Southern, the company that owns the train that derailed, were not in attendance, citing safety concerns. We reached out to the Railroad Workers United, an advocacy organization made up of industry professionals. Steering Committee member Michael Lindsey said the crash is a sign of cutting corners.

"When you have a train that's, say, 12,000 feet long like the train that derailed in East Palestine, a lot of times there's not enough car inspectors in the yard to inspect those cars, and they're basically expected to spend less than one minute on every car. Sometimes less than 30 seconds," said Lindsey.

The Lehigh Valley has more than 300 miles of freight rail, including tracks owned by Norfolk Southern that run right through Allentown. It's got people wondering, if a dangerous derailment can happen in East Palestine, can it happen here?

"It absolutely can happen there. Not saying it will, but it absolutely could," said Lindsey.

We reached out to Norfolk Southern about safety. The company responded, saying "99.999% of hazardous material shipments reach their destination without an issue."

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, which is investigating the crash, the cause appears to be an overheated wheel bearing. Lindsey said he believes the federal government needs to step in to make sure trains are safe.

"The railroad industry needs to be compelled to invest into their infrastructure," said Lindsey.