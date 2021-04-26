You can see things are becoming more expensive, well, just about everywhere.
Inflation is hitting just about every sector of our economy.
"I've been doing this 31 years now and nothing seems to surprise me after a while, so this is a new one," said Sean Boyle, who owns Boyle Construction in Lehigh County.
He says prices are up on every raw material. Lumber prices alone were up 208% just last week.
"Things like structural steel are probably like 20+ percent," Boyle said.
The surge is adding an average of about $24,000 onto the price of a new home, according to the National Association of Home Builders.
And the materials shortage goes way beyond construction.
"All the major manufacturers in our industry have scheduled a 4 to 8% price increase to be in effect by June 1," said Todd George, the manager of Kleckner and Sons appliances.
He says for appliances, the problem is compounded by labor shortages and a semi-conductor shortage, the same thing jacking up car prices.
"I don't think it's coming to an end. In fact, I don't think this will be the last increase this year," George said.
Across the board, inflation was up more than 2.5% in just March alone.
"Think of it. One month. In 12 months, if this continues at the same clip, that's 7.2% inflation," said Kamran Afshar, an economist with DeSales University.
Afshar estimates inflation to be around 5% this year. He expects demand to increase as we reopen, forcing prices even higher.
"Production and services increasing will take a longer time, and add to that all the bottlenecks in the supply chain," Afshar said.
And it has the potential to continue well into 2022.
"There has to be something, because it's just the wild west right now," Boyle said.