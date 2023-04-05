Ingram Content Group's Lightning Source operation in Breinigsville will close this year as the on-demand-printing work is shifted to Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.



Some workers are also making the move to the recently expanded plant in Franklin County, the company said.



"Ingram is grateful for the contribution and dedication of Allentown associates, many of whom have chosen to relocate to the Chambersburg facility," the company statement said. Chambersburg will serve as a printing operation and distribution center.



The Lehigh County location will close Nov. 1, according to a company statement. In a notice from Pennsylvania's Department of Labor and Industry earlier Wednesday, 260 local job cuts over the course of 2023 were announced.



"Current associates of the Allentown facility have been notified of the pending closure, and Ingram has offered relocation opportunities and/or severance and outplacement assistance to all Allentown associates," according to a company statement. Ingram refers to the Lehigh County plant as its Allentown operation.



Chambersburg is in Franklin County, about 130 miles southwest of Allentown.



Ingram Content can print small runs of books on demand, and produce e-books in formats compatible with Amazon, Apple and other online retailers.



The Lehigh County operation is at 860 Nestle Way in Upper Macungie Township, just south of Route 78. Layoffs will start April 14, according to the WARN Notice issued by the state Labor Department.

WARN stands for Worker Adjustment and Retraining Act Notice, which is required by federal law for communities and employees to be advised of certain closings and mass layoffs.



The last date of employment for any Lehigh County workers will be Dec. 31, according to Ingram Content.



Ingram Content is based in La Vergne, Tennessee, and has operations in California, Minnesota, New York, Indiana and Oregon, in addition to Pennsylvania, according to the company website.